This Is What Happens When Rachel Wammack Says Amen

Rachel Wammack wrote her new/old song back in March of 2018.
And now, her “When I Say Amen” is the right song for right now. Because timing is everything.
“Almost exactly two years later, Nashville was hit by a tornado. I could actually hear it ripping through homes half a mile away from me while I sat in my bathroom, terrified, holding my cat and reading my Bible. Then I realized I hadn’t actually taken a second to pray,” Wammack says of the song she wrote with with Matt Maher and Sam Ellis, “and with my eyes open, holding Stevie in my arms, looking at the bathroom wall, I prayed.”