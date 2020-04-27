This Is What Happens When Rachel Wammack Says Amen

</noscript> </div>

“Barely a week later, COVID-19 entered the picture…slowly but surely becoming the focus of every day and every conversation. Now people are losing even more,” she said, “some are losing their jobs, some are losing their stability, some are losing their minds, and some are losing their hope.

“Last week I listened to ‘When I Say Amen’ for the first time in a long time, and I felt a voice inside say, ‘I think you wrote this song for this. Right now.’ I’ve never had anything like that happen to me before. I’ve always believed prayer goes far beyond church walls, but sometimes things seem too big or I forget to pray. But when I do, whether in a scary tornado or when things didn’t turn out like I wanted, I’m reminded I’m not alone. I feel more peace in the good and the bad.”

Lyrics:



I say it broken when the whole world is hurting

I say it hoping it’s just what I need

I say it believing when my heart is bleeding

That my words break the ceiling when I say amen

At the end of a prayer

Running out on the edge

On fire like a sunset

I lift my hands

To first love shooting stars

Burning candles in the dark

Every step, every breath

That’s when I say amen

I say it loud with I do’s at a wedding

Back of the bleachers at a cold homecoming game

Sing it out lonely here on the highway

When life won’t go my way I say it again

At the end of a prayer

Running out on the edge

On fire like a sunset

I lift my hands

To first love shooting stars

Burning candles in the dark

Every step, every breath

That’s when I say amen

Amen, amen, amen

I say it quiet when faith is a whisper

And I hear it echo like a heavenly choir

At the end of a prayer

Running out on the edge

On fire like a sunset

I lift my hands

To first love shooting stars

Burning candles in the dark

Every step, every breath

That’s when I say amen

That’s when I say amen

Amen, amen