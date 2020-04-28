Music

See Josh Martin’s Acoustic Rendition of “Between God and Me”

"Never discount the value in a clear conscience and peace of mind," he says.
by 33m ago

Josh Martin is giving an acoustic spin to his spiritual song, “Between God and Me,” by joining up with some of Nashville’s finest instrumentalists. The back-to-basics arrangement reflects Martin’s own desire to live life with a clear conscious and peaceful vibe.

The original version of the song appears on his 2019 album, Nothing Holding Me, a project that shows his talent for songwriting, his affinity for roots music, and his rugged vocal delivery. Take a look at the Kentucky native’s new video, directed by Steve Condon and filmed at Nashville’s Sound Stage Studios on Music Row. Then read our Q&A with Josh Martin below the player.

