Tracy Lawrence Comes Back with a Cowboy Comeback

His brand new single “When the Cowboy’s Gone” — that he wrote with Carson Chamberlain and Wyatt McCubbin — has all that vivid cowboy imagery we used to love. And all the lyrical territory we used to navigate so well in country music. “I think the cowboy persona is what we’re missing most in society today,” Lawrence told Cowboys & Indians. “The honor and integrity seen in the John Wayne era.

“Someone to right the wrongs, help you out when your wagon wheel broke. Just a stand-up person. A person you can count on.”

“When the Cowboy’s Gone” is from Lawrence’s latest album Made in America.

Here’s a look at how Lawrence is handling the coronavirus quarantine, with his 2006 hit “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” live from his man cave:



