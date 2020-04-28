With R&B Country Vibe, Sean Stemaly Beckons in “Come Back to Bed”

</noscript> </div>

This shoot got a lot steamier than I knew it would! Being shirtless with the actress (Adeline Mocke) that I just met that day, and playing the part in front of a whole crew of people — it was all really memorable for sure. It pushed me completely out of my comfort zone and gave me another taste of the full star treatment.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I feel like the music video gives the song a little more heat than what it already had. It straight up tells the story visually, which I think is exciting for people to see.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans can relate to the song even more when they watch the video and maybe even remind them of someone they can’t get enough of.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I had a feeling it would be great, but the first time I saw it I knew the team tackled the music video perfectly. I love the way it turned out!

Songwriters: Sean Stemaly, Andy Albert, Jared Mullins and Alysa Vanderheym; Director: Jocelyn Cooper