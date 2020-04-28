With R&B Country Vibe, Sean Stemaly Beckons in “Come Back to Bed”

Sean Stemaly is a newcomer to country music who grew up on the border of Kentucky and Indiana. However, his musical influences reach well beyond the classic country artists who inspired him — which is especially apparent in his new video, “Come Back to Bed.”
“It’s a super different type of song for me, more in the R&B Country lane and tapping into that Aldean vibe that I love so much — definitely an exciting one for me to branch out with,” he says.
Take a look at “Come Back to Bed,” then read our interview with this Big Loud recording artist below the player.
