Dan Smalley Keeps It Simple in “If I’m Being Honest”

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I’ll never forget my first major label photo shoot with Robby Klein and the BMLG team! What I remember most about the whole experience was how talented and focused everyone around me was. From the stylist to the people in charge, I felt like I was in very good hands.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the simplicity of the video helps bring the lyric to life. I feel it helps focus the listener/viewer in on what’s being said. Which to me, is the most important part of this particular song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people feel like they know me better after listening to this song. And if they hear a little bit of themselves in the lyric, I hope it helps them take a deeper look and maybe grow a little.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Honestly, it was a total surprise! I was told we were capturing some “behind the scenes content” while the BMLG cameras were rolling. So to see how they put it all together and brought the song to life was completely overwhelming. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by an amazing team of people.