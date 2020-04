Dan Smalley Keeps It Simple in “If I’m Being Honest”

"I hope people feel like they know me better after listening to this song," he says.

Dan Smalley is sharing his personal truth in this back-to-basics video for “If I’m Being Honest.” While his friends may think he’s in a good spot these days, the lyrics reveal that things aren’t always what they seem.

Born in Alaska and raised in Louisiana, Smalley discovered country music through hearing his father sing in Air Force bands. As a young adult, he has overcome his share of setbacks, including a near-death encounter after being mistaken as an intruder. That dramatic event finally convinced him to put alcohol aside for good.

Teaming with famed producer Keith Stegall, Smalley released his debut EP, also titled If I’m Being Honest, in March on BMLG Records. Take a look at “If I’m Being Honest,” then read our interview with Dan Smalley below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I’ll never forget my first major label photo shoot with Robby Klein and the BMLG team! What I remember most about the whole experience was how talented and focused everyone around me was. From the stylist to the people in charge, I felt like I was in very good hands.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the simplicity of the video helps bring the lyric to life. I feel it helps focus the listener/viewer in on what’s being said. Which to me, is the most important part of this particular song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people feel like they know me better after listening to this song. And if they hear a little bit of themselves in the lyric, I hope it helps them take a deeper look and maybe grow a little.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Honestly, it was a total surprise! I was told we were capturing some “behind the scenes content” while the BMLG cameras were rolling. So to see how they put it all together and brought the song to life was completely overwhelming. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by an amazing team of people.

Songwriters: Dan Smalley, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley; Director: Justin Hughes