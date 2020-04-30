Dan Smalley Keeps It Simple in “If I’m Being Honest”

Dan Smalley is sharing his personal truth in this back-to-basics video for “If I’m Being Honest.” While his friends may think he’s in a good spot these days, the lyrics reveal that things aren’t always what they seem.
Born in Alaska and raised in Louisiana, Smalley discovered country music through hearing his father sing in Air Force bands. As a young adult, he has overcome his share of setbacks, including a near-death encounter after being mistaken as an intruder. That dramatic event finally convinced him to put alcohol aside for good.
Teaming with famed producer Keith Stegall, Smalley released his debut EP, also titled If I’m Being Honest, in March on BMLG Records. Take a look at “If I’m Being Honest,” then read our interview with Dan Smalley below the player.