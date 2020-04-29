For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Love Led to the Top of the Charts

</noscript> </div>

Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u?!

thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!

gx https://t.co/mhK0i9JZ3H — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 28, 2020

And it should be noted that Shelton doesn’t duet with just anyone. In his two decades in country music, he’s only released six such songs. One with Stefani, two with Trace Adkins, and one each with Gwen Sebastian, Ashley Monroe and the Pistol Annies.

Stefani’s last No. 1 song was her 2005 smash “Hollaback Girl,” the insanely infectious tune she wrote with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



