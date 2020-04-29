Music

For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Love Led to the Top of the Charts

His and Hers Tweets Share the Joy They're Both Feeling Right Now
by 37m ago

It was only a matter of time until Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love song “Nobody But You” became country music’s duet of the year so far. And now, just three months after its release, that day is here.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.