For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Love Led to the Top of the Charts

His and Hers Tweets Share the Joy They're Both Feeling Right Now

It was only a matter of time until Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love song “Nobody But You” became country music’s duet of the year so far. And now, just three months after its release, that day is here.



Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u?!

thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!

gx https://t.co/mhK0i9JZ3H — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 28, 2020

The ballad — penned by Nashville hitmakers Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James — has just landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And both Shelton and Stefani shared their heartfelt emotions over the success of the song. Together, the pair of tweets from the couple have already amassed more than 21,000 retweets.

And it should be noted that Shelton doesn’t duet with just anyone. In his two decades in country music, he’s only released six such songs. One with Stefani, two with Trace Adkins, and one each with Gwen Sebastian, Ashley Monroe and the Pistol Annies.

Stefani’s last No. 1 song was her 2005 smash “Hollaback Girl,” the insanely infectious tune she wrote with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.