Steven Nix’s “Plane” Has Arrived

Getting to shoot at an active airport was really cool. Never got to do anything like it until then.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video really shows the emotion behind the song. It is truly an honest song, so putting imagery behind the words really helps in this case.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

As with many country songs, I’d just want the fans to see that everyone goes through hard times and they certainly aren’t in it alone.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It felt AWESOME! This was my first music video so to see it come to life was really cool for me. Although, i’m not the biggest fan of how I look onscreen.