Steven Nix’s “Plane” Has Arrived

Steven Nix grew up in a small Mississippi town, although he’s been pursuing his songwriting ambitions in Nashville for a number of years. On his Facebook page, he writes, “Growing up I had a hard time speaking due to a speech impediment, so music was how I got my words out. I’ve been in love with it every since. I am chasing my dreams, even if they break my heart.”
And speaking of a broken heart…. that’s the story behind Steven Nix’s new video for “Plane.” Take a look, then read our interview below the player.
https://youtu.be/_RaYCOdkCEA
