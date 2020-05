"I do see myself with someone who has that southern charm," country newcomer says.

Like the country stars she grew up listening to, The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd knows what she wants — and so do we, after checking out her brand new single, “Southern Boy.”

“I grew up listening to these powerhouse country singers who were so savvy and knew exactly what they wanted to say in their music,” she stated in a release. “Songs that in just three minutes have the ability to transport you into these other worlds with characters that feel so real.”



Written by Cassidy Lynn Alexander and Kellys Collins, the new track bubbles over with confidence, not to mention the teenager’s enthusiasm that charmed Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Shepherd notes, “I have grown up in a town on the outskirts of Farmington, New Mexico, with a population of less than 1,500 people, so I know a lot of those characters, yet at the end of the day, I do see myself with someone who has that southern charm in ‘Southern boy’.”

Shepherd cites enduring female artists like Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood and the Dixie Chicks as inspiration, though she’s sure to put her own spin on country music, too. Look for her new EP later this year.