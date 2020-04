There is a deep cut from Luke Combs’ 2017 debut album called “Lonely One.” And in it, he plays the part of a bartender who’s got an ear to lend. The song is really more about the heartbroken girl who is having a few stiff drinks at 2:00 p.m., but it’s also kind of about how much bartenders mean to so many of us.



And now it’s Combs’ turn to return the favor. He’s doing a live stream on Friday night (May 1) to support all of the out-of-work bartenders nationwide.

“The bars and small clubs are where I got my start, so it hurts to see them and everyone else having to struggle the way they are,” Combs said in a press release. Before his debut album was released, Combs told CMT.com, he played places in Georgia like the Rome Brew House in Rome and the 40 Watt club in Athens, and only about 80 people showed up.

To see the Friday night show, just tune into Combs’ Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube channels at 7:00 p.m. CT. And just like you would with a bartender who’s been good to you in real life, you can tip through the #VirtualTipJar here. Funds collected during Combs’ show will go directly to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program whose mission it to help us serve those who serve us.

.@MillerLite was coming on as a tour sponsor, but for now, we’re joining forces virtually. Join us for a live stream on May 1st at 8 PM EDT to support out-of-work bartenders nationwide. If there’s one thing that can bring us together, beer can. pic.twitter.com/0Dm5i5wdxB — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) April 27, 2020