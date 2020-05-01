Rascal Flatts Remember Kenny Rogers With His Perfect Love Song

The guys in Rascal Flatts are saluting their musical hero, the late Kenny Rogers, with a new studio recording of his enduring ballad, “Through the Years.” The track, released today (May 1), follows their performance of the song on CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares in April.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a legendary entertainer, Rogers died in March at the age of 81. Rogers’ rendition of “Through the Years” rose to No. 5 at country radio and No. 13 at pop radio for Rogers in 1982.



“’Through The Years’ is a perfect love song, and it only felt right that this was the song we chose to pay tribute to Kenny,” shared Rascal Flatts’ lead singer Gary LeVox. “We’re honored to be able to keep shining Kenny’s light on the world in this small way. Music is healing and I think it’s important for us to keep embracing the power of music right now. Kenny would have wanted it that way.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



