Rascal Flatts Remember Kenny Rogers With His Perfect Love Song

The guys in Rascal Flatts are saluting their musical hero, the late Kenny Rogers, with a new studio recording of his enduring ballad, “Through the Years.” The track, released today (May 1), follows their performance of the song on CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares in April.
A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a legendary entertainer, Rogers died in March at the age of 81. Rogers’ rendition of “Through the Years” rose to No. 5 at country radio and No. 13 at pop radio for Rogers in 1982.
