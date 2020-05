Brett Young is opening a new chapter of his musical career with a love song written to his youngest fan. He says that the inspiration for “Lady” struck even before his daughter, Presley, was born in October 2019.

He completed the song with co-writers Ross Copperman and Jon Nite and frequently performed it during the encore of The Chapters Tour. Now it’s his latest single from an upcoming album, as well as a sweet ode to his wife, Taylor Mills Young.



“‘Lady’ is easily one of the most special songs I’ve ever written,” Young said in a statement. “I always knew I would want to write songs for my children, but didn’t realize the inspiration would come so quickly before my daughter was even born. It’s a message to Presley about her mom and it became a pretty obvious choice for my first single in a new chapter of music. It’s so meaningful to Taylor and I, and I hope it resonates in a similar way for anyone who listens.”