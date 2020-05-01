Kenny Chesney Sends Emotional Postcards with Here and Now

</noscript> </div>

It really wouldn’t be a Kenny record without a few steamy moments. Let’s talk about “You Don’t Get To.” … When you go into the recording studio and you have a song with this intense delivery, do you start pulling on personal memories? How do you get in that zone?

Yeah, when I first heard that piece of music and that song, I had been there before. When you go into the studio, you do channel all the old emotions with the new emotions. … I feel like that the character in that song is finally sticking up for themselves and moving on with their life. Not getting caught in the trap of having someone come back and try to pull you back in — which we’ve all done.

We all get addicted to people and things. I really loved it because the character in the song truly had enough and finally told the other person, “You don’t get to do this anymore. I’m taking control of my life and moving forward.” I took that emotion into the studio and that memory. It was a beautifully written song. I can’t wait for people to hear it.

Let’s talk about “Tip of My Tongue.” It’s a very descriptive song.

Yeah, that’s a good way to put it! I’ve had that idea for several years and never did find the right way to write it. I sat down with Ed Sheeran and Ross Copperman. Ed and I share the same publisher and the same concert promoter. We’ve been talking about getting together for a couple years and with our schedules we never were able to do that. About a year and a half ago now, we sat down and wrote that song and I said, “Well, I have this idea and it’s a true memory of a true experience. It happened years ago, but it’s still in my brain and still in my heart.”

And I said, “I want to try to write a song about it.” All I had was, “I love the dimples and the small of your back.” I swear to God, the next thing out of Ed’s mouth was, “The way they’re speaking to me just like that.” We just went from there to there to there. I wouldn’t say it was an easy song to write, but it was a fun song to write. Several hours later, we had “Tip of My Tongue.”