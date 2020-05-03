Eric Church Is Paying Dues: Yours, Mine and Ours

"This Year Is On Me," He Offers to His Fans During Difficult Times

For the past seven or eight weeks of this COVID-19 pandemic, country artists have been doing everything they can to keep the music playing during the coronavirus quarantine. There’s at least one live stream show a night — from someone’s garage, basement or studio — just about every night of the week.

But Eric Church is trying something different. He’s going to pay all of our dues.

In an email to his fan club friends over the weekend, Church offered to pay the membership dues of everyone in his Church Choir.

“Hey guys,

I hope this finds everyone safe and doing well. We miss you guys terribly and can’t wait to see and fellowship with you again,” Church wrote. “Until we do, I want to offer a year of free dues starting May 1. You guys are the heartbeat of everything we do and I realize times are difficult right now. That includes finances. So, this year is on me.”

And he added a glimmer of hope in a time of great uncertainty: “I don’t know for sure when we will be allowed to resume playing shows and I hope it’s sooner rather than later. It’s important to me that we can do that safe and in a non-socially distanced way. Yes, I’m going to jump right in the middle of you. I am certain though, it will happen, and it will be glorious. We will gather again. And we will roar.”

He ended the letter simply, “Until then…Chief”

Church also just released a new song with an acoustic video of his “Never Break Heart.”



Alison Bonaguro




