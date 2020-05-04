Dwight Yoakam Announces He’s Married Emily Joyce

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments."

Dwight Yoakam is a married man, he revealed this morning. A statement from the couple reads, “Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments.”

The statement continued, “In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less-than-ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic.”

Photo Credit: Britt Arnett