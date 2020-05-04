Music

Martina McBride’s “Girls Like Me” Speaks for Itself

"We've all gone through things in life and have dealt with insecurities and mistakes. "
by

Martina McBride is one of country music’s most innovative artists when it comes to making music videos. But during this unusual time of face masks and self-isolation, she’s approaching her creative process in a new way.

As she tells CMT.com, “We have shot so many different kinds of videos over the years, so for ’Girls Like Me’ I wanted to capture a simple performance and let the lyrics speak for themselves.”

McBride co-wrote “Girls Like Me” with HALIE and Nathan Chapman. Take a look at the new video, then read our interview with this legendary artist below the player.

