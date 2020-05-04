Martina McBride’s “Girls Like Me” Speaks for Itself

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

We had to shoot this video while under the stay at home order. In some ways making the video was even more challenging than making the record. It’s very hard to communicate and also feel the energy when everyone is wearing masks and gloves and social distancing.

Usually on a video shoot there is a glam team, lots of people working and laughing, catering, music playing, and the whole vibe is buzzing. This was pretty much the exact opposite of that and everyone was very careful and cautious. I’m proud of John [Shearer, the director] and the small crew we had for actually pulling it off.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We’ve all gone through things in life and have dealt with insecurities and mistakes. HALIE wrote this from a young woman’s perspective and I needed to be able to sing it from the perspective of someone who has already been down this road and is saying basically, “I’ve been where you are and it’s all going to be OK.”

There was so much of the lyric and melody that I loved and once I was able to find the way to flip the narrative, so to speak, it all came together beautifully. I think the message is powerful and relatable. I hope everyone is able to walk away after viewing this video and know that we’re all in this together.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Absolutely amazing. Seeing the final video and knowing “we did that!” while working against so much really made me feel proud.