Martina McBride’s “Girls Like Me” Speaks for Itself

Martina McBride is one of country music’s most innovative artists when it comes to making music videos. But during this unusual time of face masks and self-isolation, she’s approaching her creative process in a new way.
As she tells CMT.com, “We have shot so many different kinds of videos over the years, so for ’Girls Like Me’ I wanted to capture a simple performance and let the lyrics speak for themselves.”
McBride co-wrote “Girls Like Me” with HALIE and Nathan Chapman. Take a look at the new video, then read our interview with this legendary artist below the player.