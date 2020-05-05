Music

Mallory Johnson Shares “Drunk Mind, Sober Heart”

"We’re all guilty of spilling our feelings when we’re not so poised and put together."
by 38m ago

Have you ever heard the old saying that the drunk mind speaks a sober heart? In other words, the confessions we give after a few glasses of wine (or beers, or cocktails, or shots…) will reveal our true romantic feelings.

That’s the intoxicating inspiration behind Mallory Johnson’s new video, which evokes the good times in love, as well as the bad. Watch “Drunk Mind, Sober Heart” from this rising Canadian country artist, then read our interview below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.