Mallory Johnson Shares “Drunk Mind, Sober Heart”

Part of the video was shot in one of my favorite bars on George Street (St. John’s, NL) called The Bull and Barrel. To set the mood, we had a lot of lights and haze machines running simultaneously which inevitably blew a fuse and we lost power. We spent the good part of an hour trying to locate the fuse box before we could get everything up and running again. It was also pretty cool to have my dad make a cameo in the video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The shots in this video alternate between the present moment and flashbacks of a relationship. We wanted to set the present scene in a local bar at closing time. It’s last call, the band tears down, the room is almost empty, and it’s the perfect recipe for a drunk “I miss you” text.

One of my friends, Jeff Sullivan, happened to be home from New York while we were planning to shoot, so we asked him to jump on board and play my boyfriend in the video. We couldn’t have timed it better. Myself and Jeff have played romantic co-leading roles in musical theatre productions in the past so it was a no-brainer. He also looks like Clark Kent and is extremely talented so that helps, ha ha. It was fun to act with him again.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We’re all guilty of spilling our feelings when we’re not so poised and put together. When we drink, our guards come down so we sometimes say things we shouldn’t, or wish we could say sober but don’t always have the nerve to. This song is about broken hearts, late “I love you” texts, and “remember when…” drunk dials.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Cecil (the director and producer of the video) is incredible and he delivered exactly what I wanted and more. To date, Cecil has produced every single one of my music videos not just because he’s my brother, but because his talent is second to no one. I’m always confident when he’s behind the camera. I trusted him with this video because he not only has the skill to create a beautiful piece of visual art, but he knows the relationships that inspired this song. I think this is the best one yet.