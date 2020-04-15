Dixie Chicks Give Us Track No. 9 Named for Four Daughters

VIDEO
A recent Instagram post from Maines explained why they chose to release this song at this moment in time.
“A message to our fans: We can’t give you the full album just yet but, but we also can’t let May 1st pass by without sharing a new song. So here is track #9 Julianna Calm Down. We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We’ll strut through this time together.”
And when they had a lyric video to go with the song, Maines shared that, too. “The unofficially official unofficial ’Julianna Calm Down’ Music Video. Quarantine can be fun:) Try making your bed while you listen to ’Julianna Calm Down’ wearing your new Gaslighter hoodie!”
Strayer recently shared a gallery of pictures of her daughter Julianna and her twin brother Henry when they turned 15 in April, making fun of her #CakeFail. “Happy 15th Birthday Julianna and Henry!! It’s going too fast😭 I love you. @_henry_robison_ @julianna_robison”
Full lyrics to “Julianna Calm Down”
Julianna, calm down
You know he’s about to leave, but don’t panic
Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it
Breathe, it’ll be okay
And Harper, hold on
To the piece you know he’s gonna try to take when he’s gone
And you know exactly where he’ll try to take it from
Breathe, it’ll be okay
Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so he doesn’t know it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on
Don’t think about his lips
How every time he’d kiss you, you’d tremble
Try to only think about the bad things you remember
Breathe, it’ll be okay
I guess this is the time to remind you
Sometimes, what’s going through your head
Is just a temporary situation
And light will soon be shed, oh
Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on
And
Katie, calm down
You know there’ll come a time you think you can’t handle it
But dig deep and know that you can handle it
Breathe, it’ll be okay
And Eva, hold on
To everything you know to be true
Don’t let the wolves get the best of you
Breathe, you’re gonna make it through
So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes
And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose
Show off, show off, show off your best moves
And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s
Put on, put on, put on
Put on, put on, put on, yeah
Put on, put on, put on, oh
Put on, put on
Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro