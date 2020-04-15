Music

Dixie Chicks Give Us Track No. 9 Named for Four Daughters

This One's For You, Julianna, Harper, Katie and Eva
After the very bad news that the Dixie Chicks’ long-awaited album Gaslighter would have to wait a little bit longer, there is some good news. A silver lining of sorts.

The trio just released a second song from the postponed album, called “Julianna Calm Down.” And while the title itself comes directly from Emily Strayer’s daughter, the song is actually for all four of the daughters of the band: Strayer’s Julianna, plus Martie Maguire’s Harper, Katie and Eva. (Frontwoman Natalie Maines only has sons, and this song is clearly for women who need to get over it and get on with it.)

