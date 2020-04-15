Dixie Chicks Give Us Track No. 9 Named for Four Daughters

</noscript> </div>

“A message to our fans: We can’t give you the full album just yet but, but we also can’t let May 1st pass by without sharing a new song. So here is track #9 Julianna Calm Down. We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We’ll strut through this time together.”

And when they had a lyric video to go with the song, Maines shared that, too. “The unofficially official unofficial ’Julianna Calm Down’ Music Video. Quarantine can be fun:) Try making your bed while you listen to ’Julianna Calm Down’ wearing your new Gaslighter hoodie!”

Strayer recently shared a gallery of pictures of her daughter Julianna and her twin brother Henry when they turned 15 in April, making fun of her #CakeFail. “Happy 15th Birthday Julianna and Henry!! It’s going too fast😭 I love you. @_henry_robison_ @julianna_robison”

Full lyrics to “Julianna Calm Down”





Julianna, calm down

You know he’s about to leave, but don’t panic

Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it

Breathe, it’ll be okay

And Harper, hold on

To the piece you know he’s gonna try to take when he’s gone

And you know exactly where he’ll try to take it from

Breathe, it’ll be okay

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so he doesn’t know it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

Don’t think about his lips

How every time he’d kiss you, you’d tremble

Try to only think about the bad things you remember

Breathe, it’ll be okay

I guess this is the time to remind you

Sometimes, what’s going through your head

Is just a temporary situation

And light will soon be shed, oh

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

And Katie, calm down

You know there’ll come a time you think you can’t handle it

But dig deep and know that you can handle it

Breathe, it’ll be okay

And Eva, hold on

To everything you know to be true

Don’t let the wolves get the best of you

Breathe, you’re gonna make it through

So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the (expletive) around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one knows it’s

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, oh

Put on, put on