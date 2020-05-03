Miranda Lambert: “God Keeps Reminding Us Who’s in Charge”

No Pity Party Here at Her Tennessee Farm After the Storms Rolled In

Nature can be a real mother sometimes. Like on March 1, when those history-making and devastating tornadoes ripped through Nashville in the middle of the night. And then again over the weekend, when another batch of storms showed up and wreaked even more havoc on the city.

Thousands of Tennesseans were victims of the storm, including Miranda Lambert. On Tuesday (May 5), she shared a gallery of the photos of the damage done to her farm near Nashville: downed trees, severed fences, and some very tall, tall trees entirely uprooted from the ground. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 61,000 people are without power according to the Tennessean.

But there is no pity party going on at the house Lambert shares with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. She says she is very grateful that the only damage they sustained was to property and not to people or pets.

“The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm. So very thankful no one was hurt including animals and structures. A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half. I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson,” Lambert wrote, “for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge.”

Just days before the storms blew in, Lambert was sharing some of her Sunday Thoughts about being on the road even when she can’t be on tour. All because sometimes she wishes she lived in an Airstream with homemade curtains, lived just like a gypsy.