Drew Baldridge Puts a Ring on It in “Before You”

Drew Baldridge is sharing his engagement with fans in a romantic and bright new music video, “Before You.” He co-wrote the sweet song with LoCash members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, then filmed the video himself in Aruba after a trip to Paris with his soon-to-be-fiancée, Katie, was canceled due to coronavirus.

Astute listeners will remember that this Illinois native appeared on the country charts a few years back with “Dance With Ya,” but this charming single begins a new chapter — in more ways than one. Take a look at “Before You,” then read our interview with Drew Baldridge below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I think what I remember most about the night of the video is how Katie cried when I asked her. And how we cried together. It was such a perfect moment on the beach.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video is exactly step by step of our trip to Aruba and how I proposed. I wanted the video to be authentic and real and that’s exactly how it turned out. I just shot all the video footage on a GoPro.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans can see the real love that me and Katie have for each other. Also want them to see the true happiness we found in Aruba.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It couldn’t have felt any better to see the video after it was all finished. Since I filmed it I kinda had a vision of what it was gonna turn out like, but it was better than I imagined! My buddy Mason Allen did a great job on editing all the shots together. I don’t know how I’m ever gonna top this video and its rawness.

Songwriters: Drew Baldridge, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust; Director: Drew Baldridge; Editor: Mason Allen