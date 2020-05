Kenny Chesney Salutes No Shoes Nation in “We Do”

Kenny Chesney is celebrating his legion of fans — known as No Shoes Nation — with a brand new video, “We Do.” If you’ve ever been to a Chesney show, you’ll immediately recognize the fun-loving vibe that permeates his concerts, especially when he’s playing a stadium.

“I always say, ‘If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they’d know why No Shoes Nation is the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!’” Chesney stated upon releasing the surprise video. “And if a picture is worth a thousand words, then here’s a billion of ‘em in this video, set to a song written from me to them. No holding back, just full on here it comes.”



Chesney released his brand new album, Here and Now, on Friday (May 1), and although he’s off the road because of coronavirus concerns, his mind keeps going back to the good times.

“I’ve wanted to paint this picture for a long time,” Chesney said. “But I never had the song that said what I needed to say about what we all share together. Once I did, it was a matter of how to build this clip in a way that captures the essence of it! Because you try to tell people, and they can’t quite get their heads around it.”

He added, “I look at those faces, the kids up on the stage hugging me, the guy throwing his arms into the air on his dad’s shoulders, and I think, ‘YEAH! That’s what the best rockers did for me, too.’ No matter how hard I work, how much we play, I will spend my life trying to give back as much as they give us — because nobody throws passion at a band harder than No Shoes Nation.”



Directed by Shaun Silva, the video offers footage from shot Boston, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Anaheim, Philadelphia, the Florida Keys, and more. Chesney himself gets caught up in the “WE DO!” hook while talking about the song.

“Everything now is just so different,” he noted. “There’s so much we can’t know. But the one thing I am absolutely, completely sure of is this: No matter when, no matter where, No Shoes Nation shows up, brings it hard and leaves everything they’ve got whenever we’re together. So, from me to them, ‘Who gets to live like we do? WE DO!”