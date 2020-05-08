Reba McEntire Updates “What If” With New Video

“This song is as relevant today as it was 23 years ago,” she said.

In this era of social distancing, Reba McEntire is reissuing one of her most socially relevant songs. She unveiled a new music video for her empowering 1997 single, “What If,” and the track is on digital platforms for the first time today.

Written by Diane Warren, the original single was released on MCA Nashville and climbed to No. 23, with all proceeds at the time donated to Salvation Army. A press release stated that the country legend felt compelled to re-release the song with an updated video as an encouraging message of hope and positivity.



"This song is as relevant today as it was 23 years ago," she said in a statement. "That's the power of a great song and Diane Warren is no stranger to writing great songs. Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbors, essential workers and medical professionals. Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do. Maybe we still can change things."




