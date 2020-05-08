Reba McEntire Updates “What If” With New Video

In this era of social distancing, Reba McEntire is reissuing one of her most socially relevant songs. She unveiled a new music video for her empowering 1997 single, “What If,” and the track is on digital platforms for the first time today.
Written by Diane Warren, the original single was released on MCA Nashville and climbed to No. 23, with all proceeds at the time donated to Salvation Army. A press release stated that the country legend felt compelled to re-release the song with an updated video as an encouraging message of hope and positivity.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.