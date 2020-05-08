Jordan Davis Drops New Single, Plans Self-Titled EP

Jordan Davis is definitely on a roll as he reveals “Almost Maybes” as his newest single. The track comes from his self-titled EP, set for a May 22 release.
Davis co-wrote “Almost Maybes” with Hillary Lindsey and Jesse Frasure, then debuted it during his headlining Trouble Town Tour. Speaking about new single, Davis said in a statement, “This is one that feels universal. For the few things in life that do fall into place and work out, there are a lot more that don’t. This is for those times, the ‘almost maybes.’”
