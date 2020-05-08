Jordan Davis Drops New Single, Plans Self-Titled EP

Jordan Davis is definitely on a roll as he reveals “Almost Maybes” as his newest single. The track comes from his self-titled EP, set for a May 22 release.

Davis co-wrote “Almost Maybes” with Hillary Lindsey and Jesse Frasure, then debuted it during his headlining Trouble Town Tour. Speaking about new single, Davis said in a statement, “This is one that feels universal. For the few things in life that do fall into place and work out, there are a lot more that don’t. This is for those times, the ‘almost maybes.’”



"Almost Maybes" is the third track from the EP to be released on digital platforms, following "Detours" and "Cool Anymore" (featuring Julia Michaels). Other titles on the six-song project include "Church in a Chevy," "Ruin My Weekend," and "Little Lime." The EP is produced by Paul DiGiovanni. Davis' debut album, 2018's Home State, ushered in country radio staples such as "Singles You Up," "Take It From Me," and "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot."




