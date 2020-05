What has Keith Urban been up to during this coronavirus pandemic quarantine, you ask?

Like so many of us, a little bit of everything:

1. Recording music.

2. Making coffee.

3. Mindlessly flicking around wondering what to watch now that he’s done with Game of Thrones.

4. Cruising down a back road, listening to “Macarena.”

5. Wondering why it’s called a “legal pad.”



In a new video that has all the Friday feels, Urban admits that sometimes he has so many voices in his head that he wonders which one is the real him. “The real you is the one who’s listening to the voices,” Urban determines. Then he gets down to the business of sharing the details of his upcoming record — due out Sept. 18 — just two days after Urban hosts the 55th annual ACM Awards in Nashville on Sept. 16.

The album title, The Speed of Now: Part 1, came to him late last year. “I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time. But music has always been a place where it slows down and it doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that in 2020 this album title would take on a whole new meaning,” he says. “And yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant.”

In the video, he also shares bits and pieces of the track listing: “Change Your Mind,” “Wait,” “Superman” and the previously released songs “Polaroid” and “God Whispered Your Name.”