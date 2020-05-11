Music

In “Brother” Video, Former Firefighter Tyler Braden Tips Hat to Front Line

"I’m hoping people see the video and understand that everyone needs someone."
Like so many of us, Tyler Braden is taking a moment to honor his heroes — in this case, his fellow firefighters and other figures on the front lines. Indeed, they might be considered the real stars of his inspiring video, “Brother.”

Braden is a former firefighter from Montgomery, Alabama, whose own fire and rescue unit can be seen in the video’s closing moments. Some listeners may recognize “Brother” as a NEEDTOBREATHE song, which the duo wrote with Gavin DeGraw. It’s also the first major label release for Braden, a new signing to Warner Music Nashville.

Take a look at “Brother,” then read our interview with rising country artist Tyler Braden below the player.

