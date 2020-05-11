In “Brother” Video, Former Firefighter Tyler Braden Tips Hat to Front Line

Like so many of us, Tyler Braden is taking a moment to honor his heroes — in this case, his fellow firefighters and other figures on the front lines. Indeed, they might be considered the real stars of his inspiring video, “Brother.”
Braden is a former firefighter from Montgomery, Alabama, whose own fire and rescue unit can be seen in the video’s closing moments. Some listeners may recognize “Brother” as a NEEDTOBREATHE song, which the duo wrote with Gavin DeGraw. It’s also the first major label release for Braden, a new signing to Warner Music Nashville.
Take a look at “Brother,” then read our interview with rising country artist Tyler Braden below the player.