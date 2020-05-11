Country Legends We Love: Rodney Crowell

A prolific recording artist and deserving member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodney Crowell’s literate, inward-looking songs have become the gold standard for other country lyricists from the 1970s onward.

His voluminous catalog of hits includes modern classics such as Keith Urban’s “Making Memories of Us” and Tim McGraw’s “Please Remember Me,” as well as landmark compositions like “Til I Gain Control Again,” “Shame on the Moon,” “Song for the Life,” “Voila, An American Dream,” “Ashes By Now,” “I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried,” “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)” and the Grammy-winning “After All This Time.”

