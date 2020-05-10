To All the Mothers We’ve Loved and the Mothers We’ve Become

How did we even celebrate Mother’s Day before social media? I kind of remember cards, flowers, candy and breakfast in bed. But these days, social media seems like it’s the best way to give your mom — or your own babies — a shout-out so the world knows how much love is in your heart. Whether she’s still here by your side, six feet away because of the quarantine, or gone forever, we’ll always be our mother’s babies.
In Carrie Underwood’s post to her own mom, Carole, she shared how blessed she was to have her mom and to be a mom. “How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman ’Mom,'” she wrote on Instagram, “and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name?!?! Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there.
“May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!”
Carrie Underwood
View this post on Instagram
How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman “Mom,” and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name?!?! Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there. May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher
Blake Shelton
Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!! pic.twitter.com/6N3pnsavcx
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2020
Jordan Davis
Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mama’s out there…We literally wouldn’t be here without you
— Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) May 10, 2020
Martina McBride
Miranda Lambert
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to one of the greatest mamas of all time. Smart. Funny. Feisty. Life of the party. Hostess with the mostest. Beautiful. Makes the greatest meatloaf on earth. Jesus lover. Thanks Bev Lambert for being mine and @lukelambert best friend. ❤️ #mom #80sladies Also happy Mother’s Day to all the fur moms, stepmoms , grandmas and mother in laws!
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
View this post on Instagram
If I were to say everything that I love about this woman it probably wouldn’t even fit into a book. Happy Mother’s Day to the most patient, beautiful, calm, loving, extreme, hilarious, humble, Jesus loving mother on the planet. You think you can’t love your wife more than you already do but then you watch her become a mom and it’s just next level. I love you so much honey. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Without you the world just doesn’t spin as good. @laur_akins @paige_lankford1 @lisaagregory @sonya_akins
Maren Morris
Ryan Hurd
View this post on Instagram
Happy first Mother’s Day, MM. You are a rock star in every literal way. You are proof that you don’t have to choose between being a great parent and having the life you always wanted. I am very proud to be the other half of the equation and our boy is the luckiest kid in the world to have you as his mom. We Love You.
Faith Hill
Bury the hatchet? Not this time I’m going to add another loop to my work pants and add another skill to my tool box. BAM!!! Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms in the world. We all know it takes a village to raise children. Being a mom is the greatest honor of my life (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rYZSdu8FTv
— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) May 10, 2020
Tim McGraw
Happy #MothersDay!! Thank you to everyone who shared their photos and videos with us….we got so many submissions we’re gonna be celebrating mamas for a long time! Keep sharing with your loved ones! #ICALLEDMAMA https://t.co/v3iA9L4sbQ
— thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 10, 2020
McGraw also has some advice for going beyond the Instagram and Twitter posts: call your mama.