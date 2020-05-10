"May Your Mimosas Be Bottomless," Carrie Underwood Tells Her Mom

To All the Mothers We’ve Loved and the Mothers We’ve Become

How did we even celebrate Mother’s Day before social media? I kind of remember cards, flowers, candy and breakfast in bed. But these days, social media seems like it’s the best way to give your mom — or your own babies — a shout-out so the world knows how much love is in your heart. Whether she’s still here by your side, six feet away because of the quarantine, or gone forever, we’ll always be our mother’s babies.

In Carrie Underwood’s post to her own mom, Carole, she shared how blessed she was to have her mom and to be a mom. “How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman ’Mom,'” she wrote on Instagram, “and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name?!?! Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there.

“May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!”

Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!! pic.twitter.com/6N3pnsavcx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mama’s out there…We literally wouldn’t be here without you — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) May 10, 2020

Bury the hatchet? Not this time I’m going to add another loop to my work pants and add another skill to my tool box. BAM!!! Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms in the world. We all know it takes a village to raise children. Being a mom is the greatest honor of my life (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rYZSdu8FTv — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) May 10, 2020

Happy #MothersDay!! Thank you to everyone who shared their photos and videos with us….we got so many submissions we’re gonna be celebrating mamas for a long time! Keep sharing with your loved ones! #ICALLEDMAMA https://t.co/v3iA9L4sbQ — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 10, 2020

