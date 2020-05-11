Some Good News from Zac Brown & John Krasinski

</noscript> </div>

Just about seven minutes into the show from his home, Krasinski introduced Susan and John via video call. (John had proposed to Susan Jim-and-Pam-style at a gas station.)

Then Krasinski connected to the bride’s parents, the groom’s parents, and a bridesmaid and groomsman, Patricia and Tom. And even better, Krasinski’s wife from The Office, Jenna Fischer, joined as the bride’s honorary maid of honor.

And when it was time to walk down the virtual aisle, country singer-songwriter Zac Brown was there waiting with his guitar and a new song. “I don’t know if you guys are country fans, but a good friend of mine has written a song for exactly this occasion. And his name is Zac Brown,” Krasinski said.

The song — “The Man Who Loves You The Most” — is about being a touring artist who has to leave his family at home, a little bit like the Zac Brown Band’s “I Play the Road” from 2010. Brown reportedly wrote the new tune while quarantined, and it is set to be released this summer. You can pre-save it here.

“We’ve got some good news… new music is on the way! Thanks @johnkrasinski for having Zac on the show. Watch the full episode of @somegoodnews and pre-save our new song ’The Man Who Loves You The Most’ at the link in our bio,” Brown’s team posted on Instagram.