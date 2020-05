"You see pain and joy all together throughout his performance," she says

These days, we can all relate to the isolation Rachel Reinert expresses in her newest video, “Here.” Fortunately, she’s not actually alone, as she shares screen time with her best friend, Andy, a gifted dancer who interprets the song’s emotional message.

Formerly of the band Gloriana, who had a 2011 hit with “(Kissed You) Good Night,” Reinert is now making music on her own, both as a songwriter and artist. Take a look at “Here,” then read our interview below the player.



Getting to spend the day being creative with my best friend, Andy, who is the dancer in the video. We’ve been friends since 7th grade, and seeing him in his element with my music was really special.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Andy does such a great job of being an extension of my words in this song. What he does with his body just takes the meaning and feeling of the song to a whole new level. You see pain and joy all together throughout his performance. This song is all about experiencing the hardships in life that eventually bring you to where you’re supposed to be.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That sometimes you have to go through the bad to get to the good in life. The ironic part is that we shot the video before the quarantine began and the shots feel so isolated, especially when you see Andy and I in the room. We’re together but not interacting or touching at all, which mirrors so much of what is happening right now. But there’s a hopefulness to it, and I want people to hold onto that aspect more than anything.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I love working with Josh — he directed my video for “All We Have,” so I knew I was going to be really happy with this video. I’m such a fan of his work and I think he did an amazing job with bringing this song to life.

Songwriters: Rachel Reinert, Tommy Lee James, Davis Naish; Director: Josh Kranich