More Artists Join CMT Celebrates Our Heroes Special

CMT has announced additional star-studded talent joining CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airing Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The uplifting celebration and two-hour virtual tribute brings together country music’s biggest names to recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Kristen Bell, Luke Combs and Sam Hunt will join the previously announced lineup of Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will honor pandemic heroes through virtual tributes, call-outs and performances. All talent will film directly from their respective homes. The special will recognize COVID-19 heroes in the following categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Community Leaders, Food Industry, Infrastructure, First Responders, US Military, and more.

CMT is currently seeking stories of unsung heroes who are doing exceptional things for their communities during the pandemic. Personal stories of those who have positively impacted their community, state and nation can be submitted to CMT.com for potential inclusion in the special, which will be virtually produced by CMT.