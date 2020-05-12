Thomas Rhett Sets Chart Record With “Beer Can’t Fix”

Cheers to Thomas Rhett, who sets a new chart record this week with “Beer Can’t Fix.” The good-natured duet with Jon Pardi has become Rhett’s ninth consecutive No. 1 single on Billboard’s country airplay chart. He’s now just ahead of Luke Combs (with seven) and Old Dominion (with six).
Overall, “Beer Can’t Fix” is Thomas Rhett’s 15th No. 1 single on Billboard’s county airplay chart, which launched in 1990. Only one of his past 16 singles, 2016’s “Vacation,” missed the pinnacle. Meanwhile, “Beer Can’t Fix” is Pardi’s fourth No. 1 single.