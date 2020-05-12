Thomas Rhett Sets Chart Record With “Beer Can’t Fix”

His duet with Jon Pardi becomes ninth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard airplay chart

Cheers to Thomas Rhett, who sets a new chart record this week with “Beer Can’t Fix.” The good-natured duet with Jon Pardi has become Rhett’s ninth consecutive No. 1 single on Billboard’s country airplay chart. He’s now just ahead of Luke Combs (with seven) and Old Dominion (with six).

Overall, “Beer Can’t Fix” is Thomas Rhett’s 15th No. 1 single on Billboard’s county airplay chart, which launched in 1990. Only one of his past 16 singles, 2016’s “Vacation,” missed the pinnacle. Meanwhile, “Beer Can’t Fix” is Pardi’s fourth No. 1 single.



"I am blown away that this is my 15th #1 single," Thomas Rhett said. "It's a crazy time right now for everyone and it's really fitting for me that a song I started writing with my buddies during a bad game of golf, and that features another good buddy, Jon Pardi, has maybe helped to bring a smile to people's faces right now. I am beyond grateful to the fans and country radio and can't wait to celebrate with everybody soon." "Beer Can't Fix" was written by Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder. It's the third No. 1 hit from the Grammy-nominated, gold-certified album, Center Point Road.




