Texas Rangers Recruit Country Artists for Concert in Your Car Series

1h ago
Texas country fans, there’s a new kind of parking lot party coming your way.
The Texas Rangers have announced the QuikTrip
Concert in Your Car events, slated for four consecutive nights (June 4-7), with five of the state’s most popular artists performing in the parking lot of the new Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Eli Young Band will open the Concert in Your Car series on Thursday, June 4, followed by Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6, and Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler on June 7. The series is presented by Energy Transfer.
Fans will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars, without interacting with anyone to gain access to the show. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the parking lot, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands. Concert audio will be available through a specially designated FM radio channel.
Every concert starts at 9 p.m. each night, with parking lots opening one hour prior to each show. Tickets are $40 per vehicle, per night. Each show date requires a ticket specific to that event. Special VIP packages, with guaranteed access in the first two rows of the parking lot, are available in limited quantities and cost $80 per vehicle.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Tickets for the Concert in Your Car series will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. All ticket sales will be available online only. Attendees are permitted to bring food and drink in their vehicles.
Texas Rangers season ticket members, as well as fan bases of that night’s performing artist, will be able to purchase the tickets early on May 13, followed by the on-sale for TexasRangers.com registered users on May 14.
The format and scheduling of the Concert in Your Car series are subject to change following any changes to the recommended safety and health guidelines. In the event of inclement weather, event management may decide to delay the performance or make necessary arrangements to keep fans, talent, and staff safe.
