Music

Texas Rangers Recruit Country Artists for Concert in Your Car Series

Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers Join Lineup
by 1h ago

Texas country fans, there’s a new kind of parking lot party coming your way.

The Texas Rangers have announced the QuikTrip Concert in Your Car events, slated for four consecutive nights (June 4-7), with five of the state’s most popular artists performing in the parking lot of the new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.