WATCH: Toby Keith’s Quarantine Elvis Cover from 1959

His Guitar Was in Oklahoma, But His Heart Is In Mexico

There is an old Elvis Presley song called “(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such as I.” Because Elvis was Elvis, he gave it a rock & roll spin. And yet, while Toby Keith is quarantining down in Mexico, he made it a little more country than that.

Even though Keith had left his guitar back in Oklahoma, he found an old guitar at an old furniture store down in Mexico and got to it. And it’s moments like this — with just his voice and a guitar and possibly an iPhone camera — that you’re reminded of how pure country can sound when it’s just that.

Keith has actually done a handful of these Furniture Store Guitar Sessions:



What do you think of Toby's rendition of @ElvisPresley's "(Now and Then There‚Äôs) A Fool Such As I", on his furniture store guitar? https://t.co/GzQDm8fHxz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) May 13, 2020

Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Even though Presley made this song famous in 1959, country singer Hank Snow had been the song’s first owner back in 1952. And the oft-covered song has also been cut by country artists like Rodney Crowell in 1979 and Baillie & the Boys in 1990.