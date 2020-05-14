Music WATCH: Toby Keith’s Quarantine Elvis Cover from 1959 His Guitar Was in Oklahoma, But His Heart Is In Mexico by Alison Bonaguro 7m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> There is an old Elvis Presley song called “(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such as I.” Because Elvis was Elvis, he gave it a rock & roll spin. And yet, while Toby Keith is quarantining down in Mexico, he made it a little more country than that. Even though Keith had left his guitar back in Oklahoma, he found an old guitar at an old furniture store down in Mexico and got to it. And it’s moments like this — with just his voice and a guitar and possibly an iPhone camera — that you’re reminded of how pure country can sound when it’s just that. Keith has actually done a handful of these Furniture Store Guitar Sessions: Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Even though Presley made this song famous in 1959, country singer Hank Snow had been the song’s first owner back in 1952. And the oft-covered song has also been cut by country artists like Rodney Crowell in 1979 and Baillie & the Boys in 1990. What do you think of Toby's rendition of @ElvisPresley's "(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such As I", on his furniture store guitar? https://t.co/GzQDm8fHxz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) May 13, 2020 Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro CMT News about FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy CA Do Not Sell My Info Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2020 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsFull EpisodesShows A-ZTV ScheduleCMT CrossroadsCMT Hot 20 CountdownDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamLast Man StandingNashville SquaresParty Down SouthRacing WivesRebaSteve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeMusic2020 CMT Next Women of Country Tour2019 CMT Artists of the Year2019 CMT Music AwardsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownMusic VideosCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Musicares BenefitLet Freedom Sing!Music News & PlaylistsNewsRadioCMT Cody AlanCMT Radio VideosWatch Live TV