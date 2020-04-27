CMT, Feed the Front Line Reveal Virtual Benefit Concert

CMT and Feed the Front Line have enlisted country superstars and up-and-coming artists alike for a virtual benefit concert series that will stream on Wednesday, May 20.

Feed the Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT is a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert in support of Feed the Front Line’s mission to provide free meals to frontline COVID-19 employees, essential workers, and other people in need, while also supporting struggling local restaurants.

The streaming event will air across CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Wednesday, May 20, with three separate mealtime streams airing throughout the day: breakfast (10 am ET), lunch (2 pm ET) and dinner (8 pm ET). Before, during and after each stream, fans will have the opportunity to make donations directly to Feed the Front Line.

“Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music’s biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line’s Nashville chapter. “We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country.” (Read our interview with Maggie McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.)

Feed the Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT will feature special at-home performances from the following (in alphabetical order): Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Grace Potter, Faith Hill, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lori McKenna, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw, Tucker Beathard, and more to be announced.

These performances will be coupled with surprise virtual appearances and heartwarming stories directly from frontline heroes and restaurant owners who have been sustained by Feed the Front Line donations. Each stream will feature a separate lineup of artists, to be announced early next week.

Founded in March 2020, Feed the Front Line is dedicated to supporting local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating it for free to frontline workers and other people most in need during COVID-19. To date, the organization has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to front line workers.