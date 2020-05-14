George Strait Moves Stadium Shows to 2021

Concerts in Indiana and Minnesota with Chris Stapleton delayed until next summer.

George Strait is delaying two stadium shows with Chris Stapleton until 2021. A press release indicates that Strait “prioritizes fans’ safety during the ongoing pandemic.”

The “Strait to South Bend” show at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, initially set to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020, will move to Saturday, August 7, 2021, with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

His show in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium show will now take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. It had been originally scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020.



Fans should hold on to existing tickets, which will be honored for the new dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase within the next 30 days. Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements, including three sold-out performances earlier this year, first with "Visit Wichita Presents Strait to Oz" at INTRUST Bank Arena, then back-to-back nights of "Strait to the Heartland" at Kansas City's Sprint Center.




