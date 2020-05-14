George Strait Moves Stadium Shows to 2021

George Strait is delaying two stadium shows with Chris Stapleton until 2021. A press release indicates that Strait “prioritizes fans’ safety during the ongoing pandemic.”
The “Strait to South Bend” show at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, initially set to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020, will move to Saturday, August 7, 2021, with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.
His show in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium show will now take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. It had been originally scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020.