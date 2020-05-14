Kenny Chesney Delays Touring Until Next Year

Kenny Chesney and his fans will have to wait another year for the full Chillaxification effect, as he postpones the 2020 Chillaxification Tour until 2021. The tour was intended to coincide with his brand new album, Here and Now, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this month.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think — and I hate saying this — it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney says.

“In the best interest of everyone –– No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues — we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour,” he added.

