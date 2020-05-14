Maren Morris Shifts RSVP: The Tour Until Spring 2021

"These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality," she wrote.

Hold on to those RSVPs because Maren Morris is postponing her headlining tour until next spring. She made the announcement via social media.

She stated, “In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP: The Tour to 2021.” The tour will now begin on April 30, 2021, in Alpharetta, Georgia, and run through September in the same venues.

Later in the post, Morris added, “These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality. Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you. M.”

Morris’ hits include “My Church,” “I Could Use a Love Song,””Rich,” “Girl,” and “The Bones.” Her new single is “To Hell & Back.”





