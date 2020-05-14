“With Great Respect and Love,” Runaway June Member Departs

Hannah Mulholland (pictured above, left) has announced on social media that she’s exited Runaway June. The band is known for their Top 10 hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” as well as their opening slot on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour.

“It’s with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from Runaway June,” Mulholland posted on Thursday (May 14). “We have spent 5 years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way.”

Mulholland joined Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne in the trio. Their other singles included “Lipstick,” “Wild West,” and “Head Over Heels.” Their debut album Blue Roses was released by Wheelhouse Records, an imprint of BBR Music Group, in 2019.

“Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at country radio…You guys have changed my life forever. I’ve dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey,” she wrote.

“I wish everyone continued success and happiness. I hope you will continue to follow my creative endeavors and share in what the future has to hold. It is bittersweet, but I am excited to continue to evolve and grow, while keeping these memories near and dear to my heart.”





