Keith Urban Plays First Live Show in More Than Two Months

For the first time in two months, there was a live country concert last night.

Not a live stream you watch on your laptop at home on your couch during a quarantine.

But an actual living, breathing, playing kind of thing.

Keith Urban was moved to plan the Nashville show on Thursday night (May 14) to give the country’s first responders a chance to escape the tireless work they’ve been doing, at least for an hour. “To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for all of you,” Urban told the crowd from the stage. “I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day.

“And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun. And I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”

