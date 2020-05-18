Ray Wylie Hubbard Captures “Outlaw Blood,” Featuring Ashley McBryde

With a groove that would make the original Outlaws of country music proud, legendary Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard returns with “Outlaw Blood,” an ode to renegade women featuring Ashley McBryde.
A role model in roots music due to his long career and singular songwriting, Hubbard has been performing his own blend of blues, rock, and country for decades. His admirers range from Jerry Jeff Walker (who recorded Hubbard’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother”) to Eric Church (who co-wrote “Desperate Man” with Hubbard).
Watch Hubbard and McBryde performing “Outlaw Blood,” a track from Hubbard’s upcoming album on Big Machine Records, then read our exclusive interview below the player.