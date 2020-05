Ray Wylie Hubbard Captures “Outlaw Blood,” Featuring Ashley McBryde

"The message I hope fans take away is that all women do remarkable things," he says.

With a groove that would make the original Outlaws of country music proud, legendary Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard returns with “Outlaw Blood,” an ode to renegade women featuring Ashley McBryde.

A role model in roots music due to his long career and singular songwriting, Hubbard has been performing his own blend of blues, rock, and country for decades. His admirers range from Jerry Jeff Walker (who recorded Hubbard’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother”) to Eric Church (who co-wrote “Desperate Man” with Hubbard).

Watch Hubbard and McBryde performing “Outlaw Blood,” a track from Hubbard’s upcoming album on Big Machine Records, then read our exclusive interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

When we were shooting the video in my music room upstairs, my wife Judy, who was working the camera, said, “I didn’t realize you had so many hats.”

How does the video bring your song to life?

Ashley McBryde brings such a vibrancy to the video that even being two-dimensional it seems to breathe and pulsate with the groove.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

The message I hope fans take away is that all women do remarkable things, don’t have to be conventional and maybe all got a little outlaw blood.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the video for the first time warmed my dark heart and when Ashley appeared I almost teared up.

Songwriter: Ray Wylie Hubbard; Director: Brent Carpenter