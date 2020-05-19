Music

Avenue Beat Roll With the Rough Moments in “Ruin That For Me”

"You usually have the most fun when things don’t go as planned," they say.
by 56m ago

The young women of Avenue Beat are showing that it’s possible to stay positive after a breakup in their new video, “Ruin That For Me.” Rather than moping around, they effortlessly blend their voices to provide encouragement to their fans in a similar situation.

Composed of Savana Santos, Sam Backoff, and Sami Bearden, Avenue Beat moved to Nashville from Quincy, Illinois, a few years ago after high school graduation. Now they’re part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2020, while “Ruin It for Me” (from a self-titled EP) is approaching 10 million streams on Spotify.

Take a look at the new video for “Ruin That for Me,” then read our interview with Avenue Beat below the player.

