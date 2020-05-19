Avenue Beat Roll With the Rough Moments in “Ruin That For Me”

The young women of Avenue Beat are showing that it’s possible to stay positive after a breakup in their new video, “Ruin That For Me.” Rather than moping around, they effortlessly blend their voices to provide encouragement to their fans in a similar situation.
Composed of Savana Santos, Sam Backoff, and Sami Bearden, Avenue Beat moved to Nashville from Quincy, Illinois, a few years ago after high school graduation. Now they’re part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2020, while “Ruin It for Me” (from a self-titled EP) is approaching 10 million streams on Spotify.
Take a look at the new video for “Ruin That for Me,” then read our interview with Avenue Beat below the player.