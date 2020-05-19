Avenue Beat Roll With the Rough Moments in “Ruin That For Me”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Savana Santos: I remember thinking “HOLY CRAP THIS IS THE CRAZIEST THING I HAVE EVER DONE IN MY LIFE!” There were makeup artists, catering, stylists and a massive crew and I was like, “When am I gonna wake up from this fantasy dream?!”

How does the video bring your song to life?

Sam Backoff: The video is a bunch of scenes of us attempting to make our first-ever music video and things keep going wrong but keeping a positive lighthearted attitude about the whole thing. That’s kind of the point of the song — even if somebody breaks your heart, you don’t have to let the memories you shared be ruined because of it. You can let those memories just live in your brain as good memories because at that time, they were!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Sam Backoff: We want the fans to remember that you usually have the most fun when things don’t go as planned so just roll with it. It all depends on your outlook.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Sami Bearden: We just thought, WOW. A badass FEMALE director, makeup artists, dope stylists and good lighting does wonders for the ol’ self-esteem.