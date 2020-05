"You usually have the most fun when things don’t go as planned," they say.

Avenue Beat Roll With the Rough Moments in “Ruin That For Me”

The young women of Avenue Beat are showing that it’s possible to stay positive after a breakup in their new video, “Ruin That For Me.” Rather than moping around, they effortlessly blend their voices to provide encouragement to their fans in a similar situation.

Composed of Savana Santos, Sam Backoff, and Sami Bearden, Avenue Beat moved to Nashville from Quincy, Illinois, a few years ago after high school graduation. Now they’re part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2020, while “Ruin It for Me” (from a self-titled EP) is approaching 10 million streams on Spotify.

Take a look at the new video for “Ruin That for Me,” then read our interview with Avenue Beat below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Savana Santos: I remember thinking “HOLY CRAP THIS IS THE CRAZIEST THING I HAVE EVER DONE IN MY LIFE!” There were makeup artists, catering, stylists and a massive crew and I was like, “When am I gonna wake up from this fantasy dream?!”

How does the video bring your song to life?

Sam Backoff: The video is a bunch of scenes of us attempting to make our first-ever music video and things keep going wrong but keeping a positive lighthearted attitude about the whole thing. That’s kind of the point of the song — even if somebody breaks your heart, you don’t have to let the memories you shared be ruined because of it. You can let those memories just live in your brain as good memories because at that time, they were!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Sam Backoff: We want the fans to remember that you usually have the most fun when things don’t go as planned so just roll with it. It all depends on your outlook.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Sami Bearden: We just thought, WOW. A badass FEMALE director, makeup artists, dope stylists and good lighting does wonders for the ol’ self-esteem.

Songwriters: Sam Backoff, Savana Santos, Sami Bearden, Summer Overstreet; Director: Mara