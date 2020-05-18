Chris Stapleton Postpones All American Road Show Until 2021

"Until then we wish you all good health & safety," he posted on social media.

Chris Stapleton has moved his All American Road Show until next year. He posted the announcement on social media, noting, “We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority.”

According to the post, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, fans will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at the point of purchase. In addition, it was stated that the Atlanta show at Truist Park has been canceled.

The post concluded, “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless. Morgane & Chris”