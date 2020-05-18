Morgan Wallen Hits No. 1, Issues Debut Album on Vinyl

"When writing the song I never imagined that it would be a #1," he says.

Morgan Wallen is back on top at country radio with “Chasin’ You,” a nostalgic ode to the one that got away. He wrote the melodic, mid-tempo song with Craig Wiseman and Jamie Moore.

“Chasin’ You” is Wallen’s third single to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart, following “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down,” his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. All three songs come from his 2018 debut album, If I Know Me, which has just been released on vinyl.

“I remember the day we wrote this song,” Wallen stated. “I had just moved to Nashville not even six months prior. I had never written with Craig or Jamie before, so I knew I needed to bring my A-game. They both made me feel comfortable and inspired. When writing the song I never imagined that it would be a #1 or that I’d be singing it in front of thousands of people. It’s crazy to think about what all has transpired in my life since that day. But that day spurred a song, relationships, and a confidence that has helped me tremendously this far in my career.”

