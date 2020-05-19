Justin Moore Unveils Podcast, Plans Live Album

Justin Moore is pulling back the curtain on his life and career with The Justin Moore Podcast. He dropped the first of 15 weekly episodes today.

Topics in the first episode range from Michael Jordan to Dwight Yoakam, to daily life on his Arkansas farm and his Mother’s Day gift to his wife, Kate. In addition, he closes the episode with a rendition of “Is It Cold in Here” in tribute to the late Joe Diffie.

Moore also reveals plans for a live album recorded at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during his first headlining appearance there in 2018. However, no release date has been set.