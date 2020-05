Justin Moore Unveils Podcast, Plans Live Album

Justin Moore is pulling back the curtain on his life and career with The Justin Moore Podcast. He dropped the first of 15 weekly episodes today.

Topics in the first episode range from Michael Jordan to Dwight Yoakam, to daily life on his Arkansas farm and his Mother’s Day gift to his wife, Kate. In addition, he closes the episode with a rendition of “Is It Cold in Here” in tribute to the late Joe Diffie.

Moore also reveals plans for a live album recorded at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during his first headlining appearance there in 2018. However, no release date has been set.

“It was the first time that I’d ever taken my tour through Nashville, which is crazy to think about this far into my career. And we recorded that show that night,” he says in the podcast. “I just heard the final mix and it sounds really, really good, and I can’t wait for people to hear that.”

The Justin Moore Podcast is produced by Sport & Story and is free and accessible across all platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Google. Additionally, it will simulcast each week on Justin Moore’s YouTube channel, and it will be shared with fans on Moore’s socials. He co-hosts the podcast with his tour manager J.R., aka “The Handler.”

Moore’s current single, “Why We Drink,” is at No. 16 and rising on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.