Miranda Lambert, from Tennessee to Virginia, Pennsylvania and NYC

Wondering where Miranda Lambert has been lately? Because same.

But now we know. She’s been everywhere, man. Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have spend the last six days on an 885-mile road trip in her new 2020 Airstream Globetrotter nicknamed The Sheriff. McLoughlin’s been cooking, Lambert’s been driving, and music’s been playing. In her lengthy Instagram post late on Monday night (May 18), Lambert shared an entire gallery of pictures of life on the road. It’s not her usual road-worthy life, but just a glimpse into her quarantine route. (She even has a shout-out to her tour bus driver DB from Oklahoma.)

This song from 1962, “I’ve Been Everywhere, Man,” might’ve been one of the tunes playing on Lambert’s Airstream stereo. Maybe she is even trying to follow its rapid-fire lead. In it, Hank Snow shares his fictitious itinerary for his own journey: Reno, Chicago, Fargo, Minnesota, Buffalo, Toronto, Winslow, Sarasota, Wichita, Tulsa, Ottawa, Oklahoma, Tampa, Panama, Mattawa, La Paloma, Bangor, Baltimore, Salvador, Amarillo, Tocopilla, Barranquilla, Padilla, Boston, Charleston, Dayton, Louisiana, Washington, Houston, Kingston, Texarkana, Monterey, Ferriday, Santa Fe, Tallapoosa, Glen Rock, Black Rock, Oskaloosa, Tennessee, Hennessey, Chicopee Spirit Lake, Grand Lake, Devil’s Lake, Crater Lake, Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Ombabika, Shefferville, Jacksonville, Waterville, Costa Rica, Pittsfield, Springfield, Bakersfield, Shreveport, Hackensack, Cadillac, Fond Du Lac, Davenport, Idaho, Jellicoe, Argentina, Diamontina, Pasadena, Catalina, Pittsburgh, Parkersburg, Gravellburg, Colorado, Ellensburg, Rexburg, Vicksburg, Eldorado, Larrimore, Atmore, Haverstraw, Chattanika, Chaska, Nebraska, Alaska, Opelika, Baraboo, Waterloo, Kalamazoo, Kansas City, Cedar City, and Dodge City.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



