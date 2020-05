Ready for Summer? These 10 Albums Are Hot Tickets

What would summer be without some cranked-up country music? We’re ready for it, and so are these 10 artists. From beloved legends to impressive newcomers, get the scoop on these much-anticipated projects below.

Eric Church, Mr. Misunderstood (second pressing on red vinyl) (May 22)

Back in 2015, Eric Church shocked his fan club members by sending an unannounced new album to their door — on vinyl, no less. That ambitious project includes his No. 1 hit, “Record Year,” so it’s only natural to do a second pressing. This time it’s offered as a 180 gram 12” on eye-catching red vinyl. Other notable tracks include “Round Here Buzz,” “Kill a Word” and the somewhat autobiographical title track.



Jordan Davis, Jordan Davis (May 22)

Jordan Davis is one of country music’s most consistent newcomers with enough career momentum to headline a club tour earlier this year. His debut album, 2018’s Home State, collectively earned a billion streams. How do you follow that? After a number of digital singles, he’s returning with a six-song, self-titled EP. Listen for Julia Michaels on “Cool Again,” as well as “Almost Maybes” on the airwaves.



Florida Georgia Line, 6-Pack (May 22)

Can’t have summer without a six-pack, right? Florida Georgia Line’s got your back with a new EP. “This 6-Pack is like a variety pack — there is a little something for everybody: a love song, party songs, and songs that bring us together,” the band stated. “We’ve been working real hard in the studio, and are just super excited to have new music out.” Lead single “I Love My Country” is at No. 12 and climbing on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.



High Valley, Grew Up on That (May 22)

Brad and Curtis Rempel of High Valley are focusing on childhood, family and love in their six-song EP, Grew Up on That. Their bluegrass-influenced music and optimistic songs have endeared them to fans in the U.S and their native Canada. Brad Rempel co-wrote five songs, including the title track. They’ve previewed the project with the singles “Your Mama,” “River’s Still Running” and “Northern Star.”



Craig Morgan, God, Family, Country (May 22)

Few country artists put as much emotion into their music as Craig Morgan. The Army veteran and Grand Ole Opry star has always been able to blend fun-loving songs with sensitive ballads — and that still holds true in God, Family, Country. Alongside five remastered early favorites, the album offers “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” (written for his late son, Jerry), the summery “Sippin’ on the Simple Life,” and a powerful rendition of Gavin DeGraw’s “Soldier.”



Kip Moore, Wild World (May 29)

Kip Moore stepped into a co-producer’s role for Wild World with a mission: “We wanted it to be more in-your-face,” he says. “More earthy, more analog.” He also co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 tracks. Leading up to release, he’s shooting solo, acoustic performances for his “In the Wild Sessions.” As seen below, he’s joined by India Carney and guitarist Melissa Dougherty in the Mojave Desert on the title track.



Gone West, Canyons (June 12)

Gone West have been gravitating toward country for a couple of years, and now they’re on the charts with “What Could’ve Been.” The foursome — Colbie Caillat, Justin Young, Jason Reeves, and Nelly Joy — are credited as writers on all the songs and they take turns on lead vocals. Their Southern California melodies, awesome harmonies, and acoustic guitar vibe will likely take center stage in their debut album, Canyons.



Gabby Barrett, Goldmine (June 19)

A former American Idol contestant, Gabby Barrett made the leap into country radio with “I Hope,” a feisty debut single that climbed to No. 1. One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Barrett says she’s been writing for two years for Goldmine. “To see it come together like this feels amazing and is such a huge blessing,” she says. The project concludes with a duet version of “I Hope” with pop star Charlie Puth.



Clint Black, Out of Sane (June 19)

Clint Black is back — and he’s eager to share Out of Sane, which he self-produced. Black co-wrote four songs with his pal Steve Wariner, including “America (Still in Love with You).” Longtime collaborator Hayden Nicholas gets six cuts, too. Amid 12 originals, Black offers a cover of Harry Nilsson’s pop classic, “Everybody’s Talkin’.” Out of Sane boasts Black’s nimble work on lead guitar and slide guitar.



Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive (July 10)

Brett Eldredge took a few years off to get reconnected with himself, a process that’s led to Sunday Drive and his newest single, “Gabrielle.” Once he got back in the groove, Eldredge teamed up with producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuck (who produced Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour) to set the mood. As with “Gabrielle,” Eldredge co-wrote two other early tracks: “Crowd My Mind” and “Where the Heart Is.”