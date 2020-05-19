Thomas Rhett Delays The Center Point Road Tour

"This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans," he said.

Thomas Rhett is the latest country headliner to postpone his 2020 concert dates. The Center Point Road Tour with special guest Cole Swindell has been moved until 2021.

“Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well,” he said in a social media post. “I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines — our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities — thank you for keeping our country going during this time.”

The tour will now begin June 3 and 4, 2021, in Gilford, New Hampshire, with confirmed dates scheduled through August 2021.

“We have made the decision to reschedule my 2020 concert dates to 2021,” he continued. “This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority. If you’re able to come out in 2021, your tickets will be honored and if you need a refund, you’ll be receiving an email soon from your point of purchase with instructions. I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer. I’ll keep writing songs and making music, hoping to hear your voices singing back to me next year louder than ever.”