Lady Antebellum Cancel 2020 Tour

Lady Antebellum have opted not to tour in 2020, telling fans “that we don’t have future plans to share just yet.”

In a social media post, the band stated, “This decision breaks our hearts but the health and well-being of those we love is our first priority.⁣⁣”

Lady Antebellum had intended to tour with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae in support of the band’s 2019 album, OCEAN. That project includes their No. 1 hit, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

The band stated, “We dream about the day we can step back on stage, see all your faces and hear all of your voices singing back to us. Y’all are the reason we do what we do and we find peace knowing that it will be even more special once we get through this together — and we will. While we don’t have future plans to share just yet, we are working with our team around the clock to figure out when and how we can safely get on the road to see all of you. Until then, we’re going to continue to find ways to keep the music playing and stay connected with you.⁣⁣”