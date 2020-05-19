Rascal Flatts Scrap Their Farewell Tour

They made the decision "in the interest of the safety of everyone involved."

Rascal Flatts are saying goodbye to their plans for a farewell tour. The enduring country trio announced their intentions on social media.

The post begins, “Flattheads, after a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be having, we have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our Farewell Tour.”

Rascal Flatts’ final Life Is a Highway Tour had been scheduled to run from June through October, capping two decades on the road.

In the post, the band concluded, “2020 is still an important year for us as a band and a milestone we want to celebrate with our fans, so please stay tuned for some fun surprises coming your way soon! We love you and can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us! Thank you for understanding.”