Find Comfort in Carly Pearce’s “It Won’t Always Be Like This”

Carly Pearce co-wrote “It Won’t Always Be Like This” months before the pandemic, yet its poignant message rings especially true right now.
Pearce and her band individually recorded their audio and video parts for The Social Distance Sessions. Then those segments were edited alongside footage of the modern world, spotlighting healthcare workers and unusually empty streets. It’s a realistic, yet reassuring, interpretation of this moment of history.
Take a look at “It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions),” then read our interview with Carly Pearce below the player.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.