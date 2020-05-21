Find Comfort in Carly Pearce’s “It Won’t Always Be Like This”

</noscript> </div>

This song meant so much to me personally, within my own life — but to see how we have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last several months, I feel like this song creates the universal feeling that we’re all having. The ending of the video is unique to how the pandemic is affecting me personally, being away from what I love the most, which is performing on stage and being with my band.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video gives them a sense of comfort and hope that “this too shall pass” and more importantly, we are all in this together and ALL affected.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I cried when I saw this video because it was so touching to see all of the different images of how our lives have been changed over the last several months, and then to be so sad I am not with my band making music — yet I am so amazed at how we were able to come together and create this beautiful moment “live” from our homes.