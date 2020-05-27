CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: How You Can Give Back

Are you inspired by the stories on CMT Celebrates Our Heroes? It’s never too late to make a difference in the lives of others. You can give back now! Simply click on the name of each charitable organization below to learn more about it, then consider a donation.

First Responders First

#FirstRespondersFirst, in partnership with the Entertainment Industry Foundation, is a fundraising call to action to help provide essential supplies and equipment, childcare, and food for frontline healthcare workers. (Donate now.)

Save The Children

Save the Children has been on the ground helping children and families from the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, working around the clock to keep children in the U.S. and around the world safe, healthy, fed and learning. With 30 million children in the U.S. relying on schools for meals, Save the Children is helping ensure children in more than 200 of America’s most impoverished communities have nutritious food during nationwide school closures and summer, as well as books and educational materials to continue to learn. To help children and families cope during the crisis, Save the Children is also providing parents with guidance and tools to reassure and support their children during this challenging time. (Donate now.)

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​ Life’s emergencies don’t stop — and neither does the work of the American Red Cross. You can help the Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Donate now.)

World Health Organization

Donations support the World Health Organization’s work to track and understand the spread of the COVID-19 virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments. (Donate now.)

Feeding America COVID Relief Fund

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding America is committed to serving communities and individuals facing hunger across America, wherever they are. Every dollar raised from the COVID-19 response fund will be used to get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S. You can help make sure we can be there for our neighbors in need during this time of uncertainty. (Donate now.)

Operation Homefront

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on our nation’s military families as they are being activated by their state governors to help our first responders deal with internal threats, while also staying ready to protect us from all of the usual external threats. Help those who have done, and continue to do, so much for all of us — our military families. (Donate now.)

Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. The mission of the Foundation is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gary Sinise Foundation introduced the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service: an initiative delivering protective equipment, meals, and hand-sewn masks (through its DIY “Sew Some Gratitude” campaign) to first responders, veterans, military, and frontline health care workers across the country. (Donate now.)

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), founded over 10 years ago by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, and their dedicated team of 150 staff and 450 volunteers are on the frontlines of offering free COVID-19 testing across the United States, while also relieving the burden placed on first responders and emergency workers. The organization is focusing on vulnerable communities, including low income groups and communities of color who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. (Donate now.)